Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,556 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 84,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NUMV opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $366.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

