Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $35.16 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

