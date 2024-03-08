Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Holdings Boosted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 503.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $63,086,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $56,540,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Donaldson by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Donaldson by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after acquiring an additional 404,335 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,107 shares of company stock worth $1,801,701. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

