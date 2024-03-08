Lido Advisors LLC Takes $1.71 Million Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in RLI by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in RLI during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $146.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $123.04 and a one year high of $149.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

