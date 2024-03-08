Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 10,456 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 319.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 260.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NUE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $186.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.89. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $195.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

