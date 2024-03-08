NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) SVP Melanie B. Berman Sells 11,141 Shares

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in NiSource by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

