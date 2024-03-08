PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Insider Topline Capital Management, Ll Purchases 86,978 Shares of Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 86,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $260,064.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,943,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,771,420.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 39,674 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $113,467.64.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 26,444 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $79,596.44.

On Friday, February 16th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 25,736 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $77,980.08.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 87,344 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $269,019.52.

On Monday, January 29th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 8,379 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $24,047.73.

On Thursday, January 25th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 15,059 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $42,616.97.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 19,098 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,328.52.

PAYS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,629. The stock has a market cap of $167.75 million, a PE ratio of 101.70 and a beta of 1.06. PaySign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PaySign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter worth $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 6,091.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

