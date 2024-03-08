Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Director Heidi Fields Sells 1,658 Shares

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE A traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.44. 209,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $151.58.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

