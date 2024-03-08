Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Fred J. Begale Sells 1,203 Shares

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Badger Meter Trading Up 0.8 %

BMI traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $164.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,326. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.46 and a 1 year high of $170.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.01.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMI. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

