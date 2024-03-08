Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Director A. Randall Thoman Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $159,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,083.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,285. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

BYD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.78.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

