CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

PMTS opened at $15.78 on Friday. CPI Card Group has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $45.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 334.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 183,609 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CPI Card Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 615,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,193,000 after purchasing an additional 115,098 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 324,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 61,020 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in CPI Card Group by 297.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 48,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PMTS shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CPI Card Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

Featured Stories

