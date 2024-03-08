Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.40), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.60) earnings per share.

Bio-Path Price Performance

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $5.70 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $3.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 117,914 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Stories

