Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $245.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Duluth updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.220–0.070 EPS.

Duluth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $4.41 on Friday. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $137.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get Duluth alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 33.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.