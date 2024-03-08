Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.40), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.50 million. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.
Methode Electronics Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.52 million, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.91. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $46.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Methode Electronics
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Apple Enters Oversold Territory, Time to Buy?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Are These 5 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Break Out?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Microsoft Stock and The Case For A $500 Price Tag
Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.