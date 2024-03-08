Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44, Zacks reports. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 156.56%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.10 million. Superior Industries International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Superior Industries International Trading Down 0.3 %

SUP opened at $3.10 on Friday. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $87.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

