Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 77 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTH. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,408.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $121,638.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $798,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $35,340.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,408.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $228,196 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 1.7 %

Meritage Homes stock opened at $159.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.97 and a 200 day moving average of $144.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.76. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $103.61 and a 12-month high of $179.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

