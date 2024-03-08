Evergreen Capital Management LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,492,000. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 34.7% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 104,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 7.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,893,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:CRS opened at $68.42 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. Analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

