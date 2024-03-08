Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 233.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $16,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Five Below by 11.5% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $206.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.99. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.88.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

