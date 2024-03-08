Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $17,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $693,251.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,490 shares of company stock worth $13,723,423 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on IRM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 128.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $81.18.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

