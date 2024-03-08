Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Marvell Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $0.18-0.28 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.180-0.280 EPS.
Shares of MRVL opened at $85.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average is $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $85.76.
In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $297,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
