ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Shares Down 13.8%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 46,045 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 31,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.
ShiftPixy Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49.
ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported ($25.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShiftPixy
About ShiftPixy
ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The company operates human resources information systems platform to assist in client acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.
