ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Shares Down 13.8%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 46,045 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 31,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

ShiftPixy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported ($25.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShiftPixy

About ShiftPixy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIXY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ShiftPixy by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 562,134 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ShiftPixy by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The company operates human resources information systems platform to assist in client acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

