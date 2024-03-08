First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.34. 2,809,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 1,589,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $574.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Get First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 15,020,600.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 150,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 75,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

About First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.