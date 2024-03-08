AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.21 and last traded at $30.17. Approximately 5,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 8,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Retirement Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

