Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $641.98 million. Stratasys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.120-0.190 EPS.

Stratasys Stock Performance

SSYS opened at $12.55 on Friday. Stratasys has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $858.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSYS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SSYS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.