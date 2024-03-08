Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.97) by $0.77, reports. The company had revenue of $70.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.42 million.

Inspirato Price Performance

Shares of ISPO stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14. Inspirato has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Inspirato from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Inspirato from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Inspirato in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspirato in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inspirato by 78.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inspirato in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Inspirato in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspirato

(Get Free Report)

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.