Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:XDIV) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:XDIV – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.95 and last traded at $105.73. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.24.
Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.73.
