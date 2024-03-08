U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.97 and last traded at $29.86. Approximately 4,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 9,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $125.75 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39.

Get U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 0.17% of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vident U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally-selected and -weighted US-listed equities that derive income from the ownership or management of real estate. PPTY was launched on Mar 24, 2018 and is managed by Vident.

Featured Stories

