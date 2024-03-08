Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Trading Up 3.1%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 19,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 67,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 44.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chibougamau, Quebec.

