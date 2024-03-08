Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.18.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Datadog stock opened at $122.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,024.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Datadog has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $138.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.51 and a 200 day moving average of $109.36.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,686,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,166,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 13,254 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $1,522,486.98. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 156,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,970,837.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 884,723 shares of company stock valued at $111,010,885. Insiders own 14.97% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

