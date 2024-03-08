ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Director Didier P. Teirlinck Sells 2,512 Shares

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $248,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of ESAB opened at $100.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.47. ESAB Co. has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $101.14.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.51 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESAB. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ESAB from $84.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Institutional Trading of ESAB

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

