Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) CFO Sells $299,343.00 in Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock opened at $274.36 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.33 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

View Our Latest Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $300,782,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,555,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,072,000 after acquiring an additional 653,300 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,477,000 after acquiring an additional 445,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $107,010,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.