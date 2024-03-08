Morgan Stanley Boosts Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $15.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.08.

NCLH opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

