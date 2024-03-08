Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an underperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Ready Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

RC opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.40. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $11.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.78%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,967.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 141,736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ready Capital by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 29,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ready Capital by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after buying an additional 65,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $966,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

