Insider Selling: Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) General Counsel Sells $441,100.00 in Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pool Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $414.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $386.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $415.50.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POOL

Pool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.