KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of KB stock opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,226,000 after buying an additional 107,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

