Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.86.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

