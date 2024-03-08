Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Sells $169,588.09 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $169,588.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,882.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SILK opened at $15.98 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SILK shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Argus raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

