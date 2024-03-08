Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Issues Earnings Results

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $145.98 million for the quarter.
Webco Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS WEBC opened at $163.00 on Friday. Webco Industries has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $195.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.27.
Webco Industries Company Profile
