Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.82.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Price Performance

PSTG opened at $57.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 336.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after buying an additional 2,807,489 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5,725.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,614,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after buying an additional 1,587,116 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,678,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,081,000 after buying an additional 1,294,285 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.