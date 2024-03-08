Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at B. Riley

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $1.35 to $1.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Terran Orbital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.39.

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terran Orbital

Shares of NYSE:LLAP opened at $1.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. Terran Orbital has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 35,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Terran Orbital by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth $32,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

