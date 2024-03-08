Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $377.67.

Medpace stock opened at $409.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.38. Medpace has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $419.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.96 and a 200-day moving average of $290.46.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,379 shares of company stock worth $28,152,746 over the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Medpace by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 153,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Medpace by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Medpace by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

