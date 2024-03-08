Parker-Hannifin’s (PH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $588.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $498.07.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $539.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $300.86 and a 52-week high of $543.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.34. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

