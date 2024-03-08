Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.33.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $13.28 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,650,000 after buying an additional 184,217 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter worth about $494,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Stories

