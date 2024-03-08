Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $20.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded R1 RCM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. R1 RCM has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $18.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 65,567 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,375,980 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 640,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,672 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,021 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

