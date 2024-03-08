Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a report on Monday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get Repay alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RPAY

Repay Stock Down 1.1 %

Insider Transactions at Repay

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. Repay has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 5,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $56,408.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 646,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,261.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repay by 2,124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after buying an additional 1,375,688 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,919,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,492,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,303,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.