Barclays Trims SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price to $260.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBAC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.50.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $218.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.22 and a 200 day moving average of $222.80. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $267.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 73.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.