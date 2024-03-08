Barclays Trims SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price to $260.00

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2024

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBAC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $218.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.22 and a 200 day moving average of $222.80. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $267.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 73.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.