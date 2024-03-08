Wedbush Cuts Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $3.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.32.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.48.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.57 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

