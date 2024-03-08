Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) SVP Sells $360,000.00 in Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,306,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Qorvo Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $118.79 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $121.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.44.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qorvo
Qorvo Company Profile
Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Qorvo
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.