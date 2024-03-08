Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) SVP Sells $360,000.00 in Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,306,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Qorvo Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $118.79 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $121.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 7.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 680,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,125 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter worth $552,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 491.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,267,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,157 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

