Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $346,365.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total transaction of $346,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,994,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN opened at $973.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $943.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $866.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $942.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

