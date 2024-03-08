NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) CEO Purchases $363,220.00 in Stock

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph P. Campanelli acquired 26,000 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $363,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NB Bancorp Price Performance

NBBK opened at $13.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Institutional Trading of NB Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $915,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Farley Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,076,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,076,000.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

